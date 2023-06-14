Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.66

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.66 and traded as low as $5.28. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 3,045 shares traded.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $83.74 million, a PE ratio of 133.03 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the first quarter worth $69,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sono-Tek by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sono-Tek by 85.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

