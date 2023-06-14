Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.31

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.31 and traded as low as $18.59. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 6,480 shares changing hands.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $86.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Southern Michigan Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Southern Michigan Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

