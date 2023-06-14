S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 551,639 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $44,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $390.75 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

