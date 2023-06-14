SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Stock Holdings Increased by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,515,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,571,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after purchasing an additional 93,229 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,968,000 after purchasing an additional 340,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.58. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $93.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

