Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,345 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.12% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Stories

