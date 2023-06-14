Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.90 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $92,845.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,910.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

