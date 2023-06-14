Stantec (TSE:STN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.29

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$74.29 and traded as high as C$83.35. Stantec shares last traded at C$82.88, with a volume of 164,230 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

