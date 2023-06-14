State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 821,619 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for about 0.4% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

State Street Stock Up 1.4 %

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

