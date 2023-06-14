Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 56,156 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average daily volume of 34,520 call options.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $113,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,964,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $759,172.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,699.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 421,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,868. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.6 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.10.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

