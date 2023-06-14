Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Deere & Company Call Options (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 18,975 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 38% compared to the average volume of 13,760 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $398.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.67 and a 200-day moving average of $404.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

