Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Deere & Company Call Options (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 18,975 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 38% compared to the average volume of 13,760 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.9 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $398.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.67 and a 200-day moving average of $404.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

