Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,774 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 731% compared to the typical volume of 935 call options.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 2.3 %

CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.28.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial.

