Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI Japan ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 61,142 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 621% compared to the average daily volume of 8,480 call options.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.61. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904,496 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,384,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.