Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.26

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and traded as high as $9.52. Subaru shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 62,363 shares changing hands.

Subaru Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUJHY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Subaru by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Subaru by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

