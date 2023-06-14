Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,634,738 shares changing hands.

Sunrise Resources Trading Down 10.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

About Sunrise Resources

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project and NewPerl project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States.

