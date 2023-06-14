Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.10

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.43. Sunworks shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 1,273,866 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUNW shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sunworks in a report on Monday, March 13th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Sunworks from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.
