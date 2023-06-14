Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.10

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.43. Sunworks shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 1,273,866 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUNW shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sunworks in a report on Monday, March 13th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Sunworks from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Sunworks Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunworks Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sunworks by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 359,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 332,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 821.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 264,772 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks during the third quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks during the first quarter worth $280,000. 16.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.

Further Reading

