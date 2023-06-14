Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.67.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of SG stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.57 million. Analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $42,815.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 624,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,991.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $42,815.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 624,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,991.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $471,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,507.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,293 shares of company stock worth $692,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sweetgreen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,096,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares during the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,352,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 421.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,265 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

