Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 2,004,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IVCPU opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

