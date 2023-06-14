Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.82

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.82 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.18 ($0.09). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 46,961 shares.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £13.86 million, a P/E ratio of -375.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.82.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies

(Get Rating)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.