Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Given New GBX 187 Price Target at Barclays

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 213 ($2.67) to GBX 187 ($2.34) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYYYF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Synthomer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Synthomer from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 150 ($1.88) in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Price Performance

Shares of OTC SYYYF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.