T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $129.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.76 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.19.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,520 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,165. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

