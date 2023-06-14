TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.79

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.79 and traded as low as $4.67. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 120,206 shares changing hands.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 41,014 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $196,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 474,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 464,715 shares of company stock worth $2,211,427. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 104.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

