TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,646,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,773,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.26% of TechnipFMC worth $68,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FTI stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.90 and a beta of 1.75. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
