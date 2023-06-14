TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$165.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$189.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$152.50.

TFI International stock opened at C$139.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$148.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$151.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$93.63 and a 52 week high of C$173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

