TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to C$165.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TFII. Desjardins dropped their price target on TFI International from C$189.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$152.50.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$139.48 on Tuesday. TFI International has a one year low of C$93.63 and a one year high of C$173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$148.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$151.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

