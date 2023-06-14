Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Thales from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Thales Price Performance

Thales stock opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. Thales has a one year low of $107.55 and a one year high of $157.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.56 and its 200 day moving average is $136.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Thales S.A. ( OTCMKTS:THLEF Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

