Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Thales from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.
Thales Price Performance
Thales stock opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. Thales has a one year low of $107.55 and a one year high of $157.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.56 and its 200 day moving average is $136.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Thales Company Profile
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thales (THLEF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.