Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Thales from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Price Performance

OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. Thales has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $31.43.

Thales Increases Dividend

About Thales

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.3574 dividend. This is a boost from Thales’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.46%.

(Get Rating)

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.