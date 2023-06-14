The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 314,885 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,025 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,527,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 22,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,776,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

