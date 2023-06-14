The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Bamco Inc. NY’s 10th Largest Position

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,714,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,692 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $559,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $37,015,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,819 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.04.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $233,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,982.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

