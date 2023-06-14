The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

CAKE stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,799,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 189.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 46,989 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

