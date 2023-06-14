The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $393.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $359.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $395.20.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

