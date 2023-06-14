The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $300.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $301.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.32.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

