The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGL stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

About The LGL Group



The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

