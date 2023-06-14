The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $163.05

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.05 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.31). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.19), with a volume of 24,709 shares changing hands.

The Quarto Group Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.56. The stock has a market cap of £71.56 million, a PE ratio of 486.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chuk Kin Lau purchased 5,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($10,760.76). Insiders own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

The Quarto Group Company Profile

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, US Publishing and UK Publishing. The company creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays and narratives, health and healing, holiday, individual chefs and restaurants, media tie-in, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, and vegan and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other design; biography, business and economics, poetry, history, political and social science, and true crime; kits, fiction, non-friction, and activity books; and computers, mathematics, nature, science, space, and technology and engineering.

