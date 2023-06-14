The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Boosted by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 84.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

