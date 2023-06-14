Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.18. Titan International has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Titan International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $548.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

About Titan International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 691,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 437,102 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

