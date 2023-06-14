Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Titan International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.18. Titan International has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.81.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Titan International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $548.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
