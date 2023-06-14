Toast (NYSE:TOST) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.88.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.76. Toast has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $26.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. Toast’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $104,521.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,006 shares in the company, valued at $789,462.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,394,346 shares of company stock worth $49,942,686. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Toast by 2,196.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

