TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.