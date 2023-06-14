Traders Buy High Volume of CommScope Call Options (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMMGet Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,413 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 235% compared to the average volume of 1,912 call options.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 56,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CommScope news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 16,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $74,998.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,563.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 56,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 82,249 shares of company stock valued at $369,688. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 2,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

