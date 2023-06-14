Traders Buy High Volume of Nikola Call Options (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 152,979 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 119% compared to the typical daily volume of 69,801 call options.

Nikola Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Nikola has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 143.04% and a negative net margin of 1,332.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nikola will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nikola in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen downgraded Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,884,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

