Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lucid Group Call Options (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 109,087 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average daily volume of 74,225 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,339,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,876,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,968,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,342 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,773,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after purchasing an additional 36,939 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on LCID shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Shares of LCID opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

