Traders Purchase Large Volume of Norwegian Cruise Line Call Options (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 37,407 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 14% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,848 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,084,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 5.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.49. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $19.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The company’s revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.