Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSE. Barclays lowered their target price on Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinseo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

Trinseo Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinseo will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Trinseo by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

Featured Articles

