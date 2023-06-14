Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Downgraded by CJS Securities to Market Perform

CJS Securities lowered shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRTN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triton International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Triton International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. Triton International has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $83.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.60 million. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Triton International during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

