Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Given “Downgrade” Rating at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated their downgrade rating on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

TRTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Triton International to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Triton International Stock Performance

TRTN opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. Triton International has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.38.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Triton International will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,533,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,382,000 after purchasing an additional 118,742 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 93,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Triton International by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

