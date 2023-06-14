Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after purchasing an additional 581,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,340,000 after acquiring an additional 134,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

