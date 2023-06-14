Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

