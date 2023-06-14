Trupanion Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,143 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 178% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,285 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Trupanion Stock Performance

TRUP opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,109 shares in the company, valued at $34,488,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $738,600. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $103,817,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,710,000 after purchasing an additional 882,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 576,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 315.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 496,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $17,687,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

