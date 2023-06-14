Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,837 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Two Harbors Investment worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 3,818.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 776,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 756,321 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $84,277.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,829.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $107,776.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $289,831 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.51%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

