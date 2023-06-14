UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.84.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907,622 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,848,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 56.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,879,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,560,000 after buying an additional 8,582,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,225,735,000 after buying an additional 6,277,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

