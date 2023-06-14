Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.90. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $374,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.