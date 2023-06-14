Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.90. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $374,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

